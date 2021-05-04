Qatar Charity implements WASH projects in northern Syria

Qatar Charity (QC) has started implementing qualitative water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) projects to benefit 500,000 people in northwestern Syria, as part of its efforts to alleviate their daily suffering.

These projects include maintaining 8 non-functional water plants, in addition to providing them with the operating cost and meeting their 5-month fuel expenses. These projects also include rehabilitating two sanitation networks, providing personal hygiene kits, distributing water tanks to families, and carrying out awareness campaigns on the importance of hygiene, especially in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

The projects include the maintenance of 5 water plants for the benefit of villages south of Idlib, in addition to 3 plants in Aleppo countryside.

Qatar Charity has built a drinking water pumping station and equipped it with refineries in the Faylun village located south of Idlib, in addition to providing an electricity generator for the station, rehabilitating water tanks, expanding drinking water networks, and installing solar panels to provide electricity to the station.

Besides, Qatar Charity implemented a similar project in Ma'ara where it carried out the maintenance of water pumps, built a room for generators, and installed nearly 240 solar panels to provide the station with the needed electricity.

In the field of sanitation, work began on the construction of a drainage network in a locality of Albrdkulai area, which is a densely populated and lacks infrastructure in general, especially sanitation networks. The health awareness campaigns were carried to promote personal and home hygiene.