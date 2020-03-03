Qatar Charity distributes QR10mn relief to 170,000 Syrian displaced, refugees

Qatar Charity’s (QC), through its new delegation, has distributed relief aid to Syrian refugees in a camp near the Turkish Syrian border, and food assistance in many Turkish cities bordering Syria.

This delegation, which is the second of its kind in a week, was headed by Mr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity, and it included many Qatari figures.

The distributed aid included 2,000 tents with 15,000 plastic insulators, 15,000 food baskets, each weighing 73 kg, blankets, personal hygiene kits, winter clothes, heaters, and 375,000 liters of fuel. The aid valued at more than 10 million riyals is expected to benefit 33,600 families with 170,000 individuals.

The aid came as part of the ‘Sham Deserves’ campaign, which is being implemented by Qatar Charity in partnership with Qatar Media Corporation, with the aim of delivering assistance to 250,000 Syrian refugees and displaced persons in the areas of shelter, food, water, sanitation and health.