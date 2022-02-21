Qatar Charity deploys humanitarian aid convoy for Syrian IDPs

Qatar Charity (QC) has deployed a humanitarian aid convoy, for the benefit of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria, as part of Qatar Charity’s continued ‘Warmth and Peace’ winter drive.

The convoy, which was sent in the presence of officials from the Şahinbey Municipality, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and the director of Qatar Charity’s Turkey office, consists of 25 trucks of humanitarian aid for the Syrian IDPs.

The aid includes 100 caravans for families who lost their homes due to the recent snowstorm, in addition to 1,000 tents and 3,600 food packages to meet the needs of the affected families and alleviate their suffering in winter.

In the coming days, Qatar Charity will provide rents for nearly 300 families in northern Syria, in addition to providing treatment through health centers throughout northern Syria to prevent seasonal diseases. It will also distribute 2,800 blankets and 1,400 tent insulation covers. The beneficiaries of the first and second convoys are expected to reach 272,000.

The director of Qatar Charity’s Turkey office Mohamed Wahi thanked the people of Qatar for their generous support and interaction with the ‘Warmth and Peace’ campaign to benefit the Syrian IDPs in these tough humanitarian circumstances.

He added that Qatar Charity seeks to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the IDPs and permanently changing their life for the better to achieve sustainable development goals.

The director of Social Welfare in Sahinbey Municipality Adem İlik expressed his happiness with cooperating with Qatar Charity in implementing many projects for the benefit of the IDPs and refugees living in challenging conditions.

He also thanked the benefactors in Qatar and Qatar Charity for sending the aid.

Qatar Charity, in parallel, is working to support the refugees in southern Turkey during winter. As many as 668 people with special needs are expected to receive coupons to purchase warm clothes. Some 40 tons of firewood and charcoal will be distributed to benefit 382 families of people with special needs in Turkey’s Hatay city.

It is worth noting that Qatar Charity is implementing the winter campaign in 18 countries worldwide, aiming to deliver aid, worth nearly 90 million Qatari riyals, to more than 1.4 million people, including the IDPs, the refugees, and the underprivileged families. Qatar Charity urges benefactors to continue supporting the winter drive to maximize the number of beneficiaries worldwide.