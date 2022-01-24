Qatar Charity delivers urgent winter aid to Syrian IDPs

Qatar Charity (QC) has started delivering a new batch of relief aid to tens of thousands of Syrians at IDPs camps as part of its winter drive ‘Warmth and Peace’, aiming to help them survive during the harsh cold, strong winds, rain and snowfall.

The field teams distributed aid in the camps of Afrin, Azaz and Idlib. The aid included nearly 10,000 food packages, 1,000 blankets and 1,000 hygiene kits, in addition to distributing 5,000 bundles of bread daily for 12 days. Qatar Charity, during the coming period, is expected to handover 682 residential caravans to the affected families, provide 3-month rents to other affected and local families, and distribute 460,000 bundles of bread during the next three months to benefit 18,000 families. Besides, 2,800 blankets, and warm clothes are expected to be distributed to the families.

More than 272,000 people are expected to benefit from the emergency response drive launched by Qatar Charity. It is worth mentioning that the snowstorm has brought more misery for the displaced Syrians, with 62 camps damaged and 724 camps destroyed due to the heavy snowfall.

As Syrian and other IDPs and refugees are currently suffering from a harsher winter and heavy rain, frost and snow, Qatar Charity urges benefactors in Qatar to donate to the campaign to help the vulnerable.