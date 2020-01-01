Qatar Charity delivers urgent assistance to those displaced from Idlib

Qatar Charity (QC) provided humanitarian aid to tens of thousands of displaced Syrians, including women, children, the elderly, and those most in need.

The aid came, as part of Qatar Charity’s winter campaign entitled “Warmth and Peace” to respond urgently to the tragic situation in Idlib, due to the huge displacement that coincides with the blistering cold of winter.

The assistance included food and shelter items. Hot meals are provided to 3,000 displaced people daily and will continue for a whole month. The shelter items included heating materials, blankets, clothes, and other necessary winter supplies for 1,000 families to help them survive the harsh winter.

It is worth mentioning that Idlib has been witnessing an unprecedented displacement for a week towards the Turkish border in this severe cold, exacerbating the suffering of those fleeing their homes. According to a UN report, the number of Syrians displaced from IDlib has risen to 260,000 people.

On this occasion, Qatar Charity urges benefactors in Qatar to contribute to the winter campaign for the benefit of those displaced from Idlib.

The Warmth and Peace” campaign focuses on countries in exceptional circumstances such as Syria and Palestine and the poorer segments of countries facing a harsh winter with temperatures below zero.