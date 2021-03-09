Qatar Charity continues delivering aid to internally displaced Syrians

Qatar Charity’s (QC) field teams continue distributing aid to the internally displaced within Syria, as part of its ‘Qatar Relief Conveys’ drive. The number of trucks loaded with assistance has so far reached 104.

The beneficiaries expressed delight with aid delivered to them, thanking the donors in Qatar for supporting them and alleviating their suffering in these challenging circumstances.

Mr. Ahmed Ismail, director of the Al-Nour camp located in Harem District of the Idlib Governorate, Syria, said, “The majority of those living in the camp were displaced many years ago, and are unable to continue their work, which has worsened their living condition, especially in terms of meeting their winter needs and securing food.”

He described the ‘Qatar Relief Coveys’ as a great gift for the displaced, 90% of whom are unable to secure the daily bread and meet the basic needs of their children.

Some 104 trucks have so far been sent to provide aid for displaced Syrians, carrying food parcels sufficient for one family for a month, meals, more than 3000 tons of flour, hygiene items for personal and household use.

The aid also included 25 residential caravans, which benefited 25 families of widows, orphans, and persons with special needs, in addition to distributing tents.

Mr. Suhaib Abdel Qaddour, director of the Ikhals camp, thanked Qatar Charity for delivering the assistance, hoping for the implementation of similar projects, which would help shift the families to better housing units that would protect them from the cold and the heat.

Qatar Charity has launched the ‘Qatar Relief Coveys’ drive as part of its winter campaign ‘Warmth and Peace’, urging benefactors to support the drive to maximize the number of beneficiaries, including refugees, the displaced, and the affected.