The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Syrian Arab Republic through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to the people of Syria, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Syria. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Syria on December 24th.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Syria. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

