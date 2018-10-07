Providing Stability, Equalizing Disparities: Monitoring Results of the WFP Regional Syria Response 2015-2017

INTRODUCTION

With the scale and magnitude of the Syria crisis response, which includes the largest WFP cash-based transfer programme in the world, monitoring is a critical component to ensure risk is mitigated and accountability is provided to donors as well as those WFP serves. The Regional Bureau Cairo (RBC) Monitoring Unit has been providing strong support to all country offices affected by the Syria conflict, conducting 25 country support missions and facilitating 10 workshops between 2015 and 2017 alone. Coming a long way since the start of the crisis, these country office M&E teams have more recently become recognized by donors and external evaluators as leaders in M&E in multiple fronts from Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) , data management, monitoring Cashbased Transfers (CBT) and Multi-Purpose Cash (MPCA) to utilizing longitudinal designs and producing high quality reporting products.

RBC Monitoring recently consolidated data from all outcome datasets among the Syria refugee response countries’ (Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey) general food assistance activities over 2015-2017, which in total consisted of 56,488 interviewed households across the region. This report provides evidence of results at a sub-regional level in relation to changes in assistance values and analyzes data among specific vulnerable groups, given the depth of information available. This report would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of country office M&E teams in ensuring quality outcome data was collected consistently over the years.