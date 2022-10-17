To provide food security and eradicate poverty

A project for Qatar Charity that combines providing food and preserving human dignity

When witnessing several conflicts, a volatile climate, and rising prices amid inequality, we celebrate World Food Day, corresponding to the sixteenth of this month, under an international slogan: Leave no one behind, to ensure the provision of global food security.

Today, according to United Nations figures, millions of people around the world are unable to afford food, which exposes them to malnutrition.

Therefore, dignity must be preserved for all,Dignity, which raised the slogan for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty corresponding to the seventeenth of this month, is a human right for every individual, especially in light of the suffering of millions of people living in poverty, deprivation of their dignity and lack of respect for it.

different project

At Qatar Charity, we always strive for all human beings to have the right to live in peace and dignity by providing the necessary food security. We launched a project, a value chain support project for the wheat crop in northwestern Syria. This project extended from 2019 to August 2022 at an estimated cost of $5 million.

A project that worked to provide food security as well as preserve human dignity at the same time .

Project goals

This project aims to confront hunger and poverty while at the same time working to improve food security in poor countries affected by crises and natural disasters through emergency response and support for development and sustainability projects.

The first strategic objective of this project was to support lifesaving activities in areas experiencing conflict and displacement by providing cooked meals, mobile kitchens, and establishing ready-to-eat food baskets in the first ten days of removal, in addition to securing the family’s food needs and distributing free bread to families living in camps and poor areas where Qatar Charity serves 30,000 families daily, benefiting 150,000 individuals.

This project also supports farmers, livestock breeders, and food industry professionals in the affected countries, helping them to recover their productive assets and supporting them with income-generating activities.

Project results

Through this project, 1004 wheat farmers were supported with agricultural inputs, the cost of harvesting, and irrigation, where 1004 hectares of irrigated wheat were planted, and more than 40 million kilograms of grain were produced in the project implementation areas in northwestern Syria.

In addition, 4 stations were supported to produce and improve the purity of local wheat seed varieties, where 800 tons of seeds were made, and three silos sites were rehabilitated for storing wheat, in addition to providing a Syrian bread production line with a production capacity of 5,000 loaves per hour.

To support and market wheat and encourage farmers to grow wheat, Qatar Charity purchased wheat produced from farmers who were kept in the project. Qatar Charity bought 6549 tons of wheat and milled it and produced flour and then bread that is distributed to the displaced families in the camps. Qatar Charity distributed about 8 million bread bundles to 50 poor and displaced families who live in camps daily for 6 months.