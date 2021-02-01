The protection situation during COVID-19 in Syria - The impact of COVID-19 on protection activities and on vulnerable groups - A Protection Sector and Community Service Sector Report, 1st February 2021

Executive summary

After nearly nine months of preventative COVID-19 measures in place by the Government of Syria, the protection sector and its area of responsibilities ( Child Protection AoR, Gender Based Violence AoR and Mine Action AoR) have attempted to understand the level and types of impact this has had on the implementation of activities, specifically on partners' ability to provide services through community centers, and on the most vulnerable groups of the served population. The aim is that this report will provide protection partners with key information for reviewing and revising their current activities in light of the ongoing pandemic. The data presented in this report was gathered during December 2020 from 213 protection partners and staff working directly or through partners with the affected population throughout Syria through an online survey.

The vast majority of the survey respondents reported that they still implement protection activities, but most of them have had to adapt their approaches to include fewer physical meetings with the population and more reliance on digital tools and social media. The restrictions in place have heavily affected community centers/static facilities, which is one of the main approach to delivering protection services and assistance in Syria, by reducing the number of activities and persons accessing the center at the same time, as well as changing to outreach approaches. In 2020 the protection partners inside Syria achieved 2.2 million fewer interventions than in 2019. The pandemic has disproportionately impacted the most vulnerable groups among the served population, including older persons, people with disabilities, women and girls, as they are becoming more vulnerable to additional types of protection risks as well as having become increasingly harder to reach due to the restrictions in place. Because of the high risk of the effects of COVID-19 among these vulnerable groups, group activities targeting them that existed before the pandemic targeting were the first ones to be put on hold by the partners.

The protection sector suggests recommendations for how to address the most critical needs and gaps appearing from the survey data, most importantly to ensure all protection activity strategies include community engagement from the start, to ensure the specific needs are identified and solutions are built on the resources and skills existing in the affected communities, that they are relevant, appropriate, inclusive and sustainable. This is particularly important during the COVID-19 situation, when aid workers cannot reach the affected population to the extent that they usually are able to.

The wide-ranging recommendations set out in section 5 are grouped under the following themes:

5.1 Program approaches and activities (remote engagement and programming, improving Protection response and community engagement and community-based protection)

5.2 Community centers (static facilities)

5.3 Delivering protection assistance to the most vulnerable persons in hard to reach areas (disability and age inclusion, child protection, on gender-based violence (GBV), mine action)