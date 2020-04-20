Protection Principles to Mainstream in the Quarantine Response

This note provides guidance on how to practically mainstream protection into quarantine facilities in Syria. It is divided into four sections, representing the four key elements of Protection Mainstreaming. The content is not meant to be exhaustive but presents examples of key actions that should be taken to ensure the incorporation of protection elements in the management of quarantine facilities. The recommendations below are based on international standards, good practice and lessons learned from other operations, such as the Ebola response. The recommendations can help the people in charge of COVID-19 quarantine centers manage them effectively without increasing the risks.