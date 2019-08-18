Protection Monitoring Quarterly Report October – December 2018

Executive Summary and Recommendations for Humanitarian Actors

The findings of protection monitoring between October and December 2018 demonstrate that communities in northwest Syria continue to experience numerous protection risks and challenges.

Civil Documentation: The lack of GoS-issued civil documentation in areas under the control of nonstate armed groups in northeast and northwest Syria continues to affect freedom of movement by communities, access to humanitarian assistance, employment, and basic services. The new GOS flexible regulations for issuance of critical civil documentation in areas under government control has helped people to a large extent at a time when more than 50% of the civil registration departments throughout the country have been destroyed during the crisis.

Access to Services: While access to basic services such as education, health, water, electricity, and humanitarian assistance is safe and sufficient in some communities that have fallen under GoS control, other communities, particularly those controlled by non-state armed actors such as HTS, continue to experience irregular, insufficient and unsafe access to the services, which heightens protection risks. Challenges in access to essential services and humanitarian assistance have been noted for the following sectors: education (Jisr-Ash-Shugur, Afrin, Al Bab, A’zaz), health (Ariha, JisrAsh-Shugur, Afrin), water (Ariha, Harim, Idleb, Afrin, Jebel Saman), electricity (Ariha, As-Suqaylabiyah, Hama), and humanitarian assistance (Ariha, Harim, Idleb, Jisr-Ash-Shugur, Afrin).

Housing, Land and Property Issues: Findings suggest housing, land and property (HLP) issues, such as the lack or loss of HLP documentation, ownership disputes, rental disputes, and the unlawful occupation of property continue to permeate the lives of IDPs and host community members. The increase in undocumented or unofficial HLP transactions will present growing challenges in the future.

Child Protection: Children, mostly in areas controlled by non-state armed groups continue to experience heightened risks, particularly in regards to lack of access to education, child labor, early marriage, separation and exploitation.

Freedom of Movement: For most people, particularly in areas under the control of non-state armed actors, restrictions on freedom of movement caused by security concerns, as well as lack of job opportunities, continue to curtail access to employment. The inability to move freely has many negative consequences, such as challenges to obtaining documentation, or in accessing employment, education, markets and health care, exacerbating existing risks. In areas under GoS control destruction of basic social services and infrastructure due to the crisis also pose similar challenges.

Explosive Hazards: Explosive hazards are an increasing concern in many communities. Both urban and rural areas are contaminated with explosive hazards.

Persons with Specific Needs: Availability and access to services for persons with specific protection needs-- boys and girls at risk, unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), persons with serious health conditions, persons with specific legal or physical protection needs, single women, femaleheaded households, older persons and persons with disabilities-- continues to be severely insufficient, especially considering their growing numbers due to continued conflict conditions.

Coping Mechanisms: Due to the above-mentioned risks and challenges, community members continue to resort to negative coping mechanisms, such as early marriage, dropping out of school to work, and restricting movement. Communities remain highly dependent upon humanitarian assistance for survival and use positive coping mechanisms such as accessing community services and relying on community support when available. Many community members recognize the limitations that humanitarian actors experience in meeting the needs of the community and express expectations for their needs to be met to a greater extent by local governance actors (such as local councils)/community leaders/civil society groups and other local officials; however, some KI still request basic services normally provided by local governing bodies, such as trash disposal and road repair.

There is therefore a need for information sharing to clarify the role of humanitarian actors in the community, and for advocacy for capacity development support to local bodies who can provide services that are essential but outside the scope of humanitarian action.

In consideration of these findings, the Protection Monitoring Task Force and the Protection Cluster make the following recommendations to the humanitarian community. In implementing these recommendations, humanitarian actors are reminded to ensure and prioritize the security and safety of their staff and the communities they serve in every activity, and to formulate flexible and integrated programming and response. The Protection Monitoring Task Force recognizes that the unpredictability and volatility of the security situation, as well as other contextual factors, necessitate brave, creative, and innovative problem solving.