Protection Monitoring Quarterly Report, October-December 2017

The following describes the key findings and recommendations of the Protection Monitoring Task Force 3rd Quarterly Report, covering the period between October and December 2017. The report reflects data from 3,117 Key Informant interviews conducted in eight governorates in North and Southwest Syria: Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Ar-Raqqa, Al-Hasakeh, Homs and Rural Damascus.

The October-December 2017 reporting period witnessed military operations and clashes in Deir-ez-Zor, Ar-Raqqa and Idleb resulting in IDP movements, particularly to Idleb governorate, that created many challenges both to IDPs and to humanitarian actors responding to the crises. The continued need to incorporate a growing number of people-in-need into humanitarian programming and the continued reliance of conflict-affected communities on humanitarian assistance for survival requires sustained funding, as well as integrated, durable, sustainable, long-term and community-based solutions.

The following key findings and recommendations have emerged during this reporting period: