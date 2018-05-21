Protection Monitoring Quarterly Report, October-December 2017
The following describes the key findings and recommendations of the Protection Monitoring Task Force 3rd Quarterly Report, covering the period between October and December 2017. The report reflects data from 3,117 Key Informant interviews conducted in eight governorates in North and Southwest Syria: Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Ar-Raqqa, Al-Hasakeh, Homs and Rural Damascus.
The October-December 2017 reporting period witnessed military operations and clashes in Deir-ez-Zor, Ar-Raqqa and Idleb resulting in IDP movements, particularly to Idleb governorate, that created many challenges both to IDPs and to humanitarian actors responding to the crises. The continued need to incorporate a growing number of people-in-need into humanitarian programming and the continued reliance of conflict-affected communities on humanitarian assistance for survival requires sustained funding, as well as integrated, durable, sustainable, long-term and community-based solutions.
The following key findings and recommendations have emerged during this reporting period:
Processes relating to access to humanitarian assistance remain unclear. Distribution and Information sharing processes must be streamlined to ensure that the provision processes are clear to communities.
Community members lack civil status documentation. Ensure that lack of CSD is not a barrier to accessing basic services and humanitarian assistance.
Ensure that communities have access to functional and safe WASH facilities and ensure access to sufficient and clean water. NGOs distributing water must ensure that the water is sufficient and unpolluted.
Improve access to low cost and quality health services, with emphasis of improving women’s access to NGO clinics and mobile services through inclusion of female medical staff.
Due to varying backgrounds and dynamics in Syrian communities, it is important to approach community-based solutions with an understanding of traditional local structures and communities’ preferred means of dispute resolution.
Support the autonomy of unaccompanied and single women through women-focused protection programming.
Humanitarian actors can encourage positive social interaction by ensuring that programming is inclusive of both IDPs and host communities.
Mitigate factors that prevent school attendance such as lack of schools, overcrowded schools, lack of transportation and students’ PSS needs.