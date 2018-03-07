07 Mar 2018

Protection Monitoring Quarterly Report, July-September 2017

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 02 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (8.28 MB)

The report covers detailed findings in the areas of rights, basic services, vulnerability, demographic groups, and explosive hazards and security incidents. Findings are disaggregated by geographic location.

A brief summary of recommendations is as follows:

  • Improve public information about aid distribution

  • Improve access to services and assistance for vulnerable populations

  • Improve access to low cost, quality health services

  • Improve access to affordable, reliable and quality shelter

  • Improve access to clean and affordable water

  • Reduce secondary displacement due to economic factors and support additional livelihood opportunities to reduce reliance on humanitarian assistance

  • Mitigate protection threats against children through expansion of access to case management services, integration of programming, and awareness raising

  • Protect women and girls from the disproportionate impact of restricting freedom of movement

  • Encourage and support community representation in local structures for dispute resolution

  • Mitigate threat of explosive hazards through expansion of risk education and awareness-raising

