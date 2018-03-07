Protection Monitoring Quarterly Report, July-September 2017
The report covers detailed findings in the areas of rights, basic services, vulnerability, demographic groups, and explosive hazards and security incidents. Findings are disaggregated by geographic location.
A brief summary of recommendations is as follows:
Improve public information about aid distribution
Improve access to services and assistance for vulnerable populations
Improve access to low cost, quality health services
Improve access to affordable, reliable and quality shelter
Improve access to clean and affordable water
Reduce secondary displacement due to economic factors and support additional livelihood opportunities to reduce reliance on humanitarian assistance
Mitigate protection threats against children through expansion of access to case management services, integration of programming, and awareness raising
Protect women and girls from the disproportionate impact of restricting freedom of movement
Encourage and support community representation in local structures for dispute resolution
Mitigate threat of explosive hazards through expansion of risk education and awareness-raising