Protection Monitoring Quarterly Report April – June 2019
Executive Summary
As displacements to and within northwest and north Syria continue, there is an increase in the density of IDPs in many communities. This increased density has placed immense strain on access to humanitarian assistance, shelter, basic needs and services.
Security concerns continue to affect freedom of movement; the masculinization of the public sphere as a result of the conflict has disproportionately affected the freedom of movement for boys and girls. Lack of CSD continues to be a barrier to accessing humanitarian assistance. Costs related to transportation and health services, including the costs of medicines and lab tests, are a primary challenge in accessing health. While not common overall, explosive hazard risks are more prevalent in some districts and result in civilian injury and death.
Communities continue to rely on negative coping mechanisms such as children dropping out of school to work and early marriage. Vulnerable groups such as boys and girls at risk, women and girls at risk, older persons, persons with disabilities and persons with serious medical conditions experience higher challenges in accessing basic needs. Approximately half of KIs indicated that their communities have no access to specialized services, which cater to these vulnerable groups. Local councils remain an important institution helping to address the rights and needs of vulnerable individuals in their communities. Local councils can supporting efforts related to social cohesion between members of the host community, older groups of IDPs, and new IDPs. Local councils also support many humanitarian actors in identifying individuals in need. Given the influential role of local councils, continued engagement, including training on humanitarian principles and protection mainstreaming will be useful in ensuring effective service delivery.
Recommendations
- The lack of civil status documentation (CSD) should not be a barrier to accessing basic services and humanitarian assistance. In the absence of CSD, NGOs can utilize alternative identity verification methods, such as community validation. Donors should exercise regarding compliance standards to ensure that services are available to individuals who lack CSD.
- Reduce families’ reliance upon children dropping out of school to work by increasing funding and support for school materials, transportation costs, and providing livelihood and community support programs for adults, especially for vulnerable heads of households, including women and persons with special needs.
- Improve availability and access to specialized services, especially for individuals with disabilities. Raise awareness regarding the needs of children with disabilities for appropriate care and access to services. Support efforts to empower individuals with disabilities to claim their rights, make decisions for their lives based on their free and informed consent, and participate as active and equal members of society.
- In order to reduce reliance on negative coping mechanisms, improve access to basic needs, protection programming, and livelihoods, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as boys and girls at risk, women and girls at risk, (including female-headed and child-headed households), older persons, and persons with disabilities. There remains a need for continued inter-cluster cooperation to mainstream access challenges faced by vulnerable groups. Donors should prioritize projects that demonstrate an integrated approach to service delivery.