Protection Monitoring Quarterly Report April – June 2019

Executive Summary

As displacements to and within northwest and north Syria continue, there is an increase in the density of IDPs in many communities. This increased density has placed immense strain on access to humanitarian assistance, shelter, basic needs and services.

Security concerns continue to affect freedom of movement; the masculinization of the public sphere as a result of the conflict has disproportionately affected the freedom of movement for boys and girls. Lack of CSD continues to be a barrier to accessing humanitarian assistance. Costs related to transportation and health services, including the costs of medicines and lab tests, are a primary challenge in accessing health. While not common overall, explosive hazard risks are more prevalent in some districts and result in civilian injury and death.

Communities continue to rely on negative coping mechanisms such as children dropping out of school to work and early marriage. Vulnerable groups such as boys and girls at risk, women and girls at risk, older persons, persons with disabilities and persons with serious medical conditions experience higher challenges in accessing basic needs. Approximately half of KIs indicated that their communities have no access to specialized services, which cater to these vulnerable groups. Local councils remain an important institution helping to address the rights and needs of vulnerable individuals in their communities. Local councils can supporting efforts related to social cohesion between members of the host community, older groups of IDPs, and new IDPs. Local councils also support many humanitarian actors in identifying individuals in need. Given the influential role of local councils, continued engagement, including training on humanitarian principles and protection mainstreaming will be useful in ensuring effective service delivery.

Recommendations