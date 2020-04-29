Protection Considerations for Community-Based Isolation Centers - Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey) 29 April 2020 – Working Document

Overview:

This note provides guidance on how to integrate protection into Community-Based Isolation Centers1 and other similar facilities in Syria and is organized according to the four key pillars of Protection Mainstreaming: 1) participation and empowerment; 2) meaningful access; 3) safety, dignity, and do-no-harm; and 4) accountability.

The content is not meant to be exhaustive but presents examples of key actions that should be taken to ensure the incorporation of protection elements in the management of such centers. The recommendations below are based on international standards, good practice and lessons learned from other operations, including the Ebola response.