Protection and Community Service Sector Recommendations/Observations on the Criticality of Protection Activities in Relation to the COVID-19 Situation.

Important note: The information provided below should be considered as general recommendations on the protection activities to prioritize and suggestions on how to implement them due to the COVID-19 situation in Syria. Each organization retains the final responsibility for the implementation of activities and should carefully consider the adoption of risk prevention and mitigation measures to ensure the safety and security of its staff and beneficiaries.

1. Prioritization of Activities

The PCSS in Syria recommend the protection actors to prioritize the following activities:

(1) life-saving response,

(2) sensitive protection work,

(3) COVID-19 awareness-raising and hygiene outreach related to containing the virus;

The criticality of the non-priority activities will be reassessed after 14 day-period (expected to be conducted by End- March 2020). These activities have been classified as non-critical within two weeks, meaning that activities can be put on hold temporarily if required as preventative measure to limit the opportunity for transmission of COVID-19. However, after 14 days, the level of criticality of activities may be reviewed in light of contextual developments. While activities related to COVID-19 containment, prevention or response are being prioritized, the protection sector will continue to advocate with all relevant key stakeholders that all identified programme criticality level activities continue if practicable under current health protocols and government directives.

2. Generic Principles

The PCSS outlined some generic principles that should guide humanitarian partners in conducting their activities including:

Response to COVID-19 needs to be uniform across the operation;

Large gatherings and meetings need to be minimized;

3. Communication with Communities

All partners are encouraged to use the information materials produced by WHO/ Health sector in relation to the containment, prevention and response to COVID-19 when sharing information with the affected population. Partners who wish to engage in information dissemination should request the technical guidance and support of the Health Sector prior to conducting awareness-raising activities. The health sector information documents are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xu6o8lp7h0e7u5n/AABLG4rF9NyNJOh2CyLUpPmPa?dl=0

4. Prioritized Protection Activities

Awareness-raising: Awareness raising activities on protection issues should continue and may also include information on the containment, prevention and response to COVID-19 if staff are trained by health actors and if information material are available. Awareness raising activities may also represent an opportunity to include jointprogrammed messaging and an occasion for PSS actors to provide psychological first aid (PFA) to alleviate the stress and anxiety resulting from the situation. Prevention and mitigation measures to protect staff and beneficiaries should be put in place, including by limiting the number of persons for each activity.

Community-based protection: Community-based activities include community centres where some key activities are conducted. Community centres are an essential entry-point for access to information and services and, if allowed by government directives, may be kept open. Prevention and mitigation measures to protect staff and beneficiaries should be put in place for all activities conducted inside the community centres, including by limiting the number of persons accessing the centre and participating in activities. Other community-based activities, such as community-outreach and activities conducted by community-based protection committees, might not be a priority due to circumstances and light of movement restrictions.

Community-level protection need identification: The need identification should be designed to provide information related to the protection environment and the protection needs of affected communities, including as they relate to the impact of COVID-19 and restrictions. Key protection issues should continue to be identified, such as access to services/assistance and psychological well-being of the affected population. Methodology for the identification may include observation, KIIs and possibly small FGDs if prevention and mitigation measures are in place. If not possible to identified needs in person because of lack of access or health/safety risks, KIs should be conducted over the phone.

Protection follow up: Protection follow up is important as it enables the identification of households (HHs) and individuals in need of protection services, in addition to the collection of protection information for the purpose of analysis. Protection follow up should be conducted jointly with other protection services, including services referrals and case management. If systematic access to individuals is limited or unadvisable given the circumstances, protection follow up should be conducted in an ad hoc manner targeting specifically vulnerable HHs or HHs showing particular signs of distress or needs of assistance. Protection follow up may also be used to disseminate information about the containment, prevention and response to COVID-19 if staff are properly trained by health actors and if information material are available.

Services referrals: Referral to specialized services is essential for cases which are identified through protection monitoring, at community centres, or through other forms of outreach. It is an integral part of case management and is therefore critical despite the potential limited availability of services provided by other humanitarian actors or public institutions. It is essential that referral pathways and services mapping information are regularly updated at local level to facilitate referrals and related activities. Referral to specialized services might contribute to the containment, prevention and response to COVID-19, in particular with respect to medical services or PSS activities.

Case management: Case management support should be maintained for existing caseload and also be provided to new cases, to the extent of partners’ abilities in the current situation. If case management in person is not feasible or advisable in the current circumstances, alternative modalities may be explored to ensure continued support, such as follow up by phone. If access to beneficiaries and capacities of case management actors are further limited, high risk cases should be prioritized for case management follow up. If case management services are provided at community centres, prevention and mitigation measures should be put in place.

Psychosocial support: PSS should be limited to individual PSS as part of the case management support. Group based activities are not advisable in the current circumstances and should only be conducted if they comply with government directives and prevention and mitigation measures are put in place. If psychosocial support in person is not feasible or advisable in the current circumstances alternative modalities may be explored to ensure continued support, such as follow up by phone. PSS can alleviate the stress and anxiety produced by the outbreak and can also be used to share information on the containment, prevention and response to COVID-19 if staff are properly trained by health actors and if information material are available.

Dignity kits: The provision of dignity kits is essential to the physical and psychological well-being of women and girls and should therefore continue. The provision of dignity-kits is done at the individual level and only for cases supported with case management services.

Material assistance for protection: Material assistance including cash for protection is essential as it can contribute to the physical protection of the persons and address protection needs. This is particularly relevant with regards to the heightened risk of negative coping mechanisms that may result from reduced access to assistance and services, as well as reduced economic opportunities due to COVID-19 situation. Assistance including cash for protection is done through targeted assessment and distribution at the individual or HH level and therefore does not require large social gathering. Modalities of distribution may be also adapted as relevant.

Advocacy: Advocacy on ongoing protection issues and potential rights violations (eg. discrimination in access, or restricted access, to services, etc.) should continue.