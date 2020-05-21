Protection and Cash-Based Interventions (Questions and Answers)

Introduction:

This document is prepared by the protection and community services sector in Syria. The aim of the document is to clarify how cash and vouchers assistance (CVA) can be used as a modality for protection programmes. It intends to demonstrate how cash can address protection through, integrated interventions, including protection mainstreaming but above all using cash to achieve protection outcomes, explain the effectivity of cash for protection during emergency situation, in particular COVID-19 response, as well as the risks related to cash assistance and how to mitigate them. The document also provides advice and tips on what protection actors shall consider when planning cash, among other assistance modalities, for protection intervention.