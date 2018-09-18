18 Sep 2018

Protecting Healthcare in Syria, August 2018

from Department for International Development
Published on 31 Aug 2018
The UK Department for International Development (DFID) requested the Syria Independent Monitoring (SIM) consortium to investigate efforts to protect healthcare facilities and workers in Syria from conflict risks, primarily targeted attacks. This report provides additional details to the existing body of evidence documenting the destruction of health facilities, the targeting of health workers and the subsequent deterioration of access to healthcare for Syrians. It also highlights coping mechanisms used by health practitioners and patients to escape risks and to continue providing or accessing healthcare. The report further offers insights into their opinions on solutions the international community should implement to better protect them, triangulated with the input of key international health experts outside of Syria.

