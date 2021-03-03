Principles of engagement of humanitarian organizations with Civilian Administration Entities: Cross-border humanitarian response [EN/AR]

Background

Consultations with stakeholders (clusters/sectors, donors, United Nations (UN) agencies, International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) and Syrian Non-Governmental Organisations (SNGOs), stabilization actors, and Civilian Administration Entities) concluded that there is an ongoing confusion with respect to the nature and operational roles between humanitarian organizations and Civilian Administration Entities in program implementation in Syria, particularly when humanitarian organizations are involved in resilience and/or early recovery activities.

This document articulates key principles that should guide the engagement of humanitarian organizations with Civilian Administration Entities in order to strengthen the provision of a principled, effective and sustainable humanitarian response in Syria.