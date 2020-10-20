Power Tools and Telecommunication Equipment Delivered to Rubble Removal Project in Northern Aleppo

Turkey -- Monday, 19th October 2020 --

The SRTF is pleased to announce the delivery of two shipments in northern Aleppo under project "Rubble Removal in Eight Communities in Aleppo Governorate -- Phase I".

The first delivery consisted of power tools including 15 wheelbarrows, shovels, crowbars, and hammers, as well as five concrete disc and chain saws and cordless reciprocating saws with batteries. These power tools will be used for the removal of rubble from the streets and accumulated debris from residential neighborhoods. The second delivery contained solar-powered telecommunication equipment. These items will be used by the IE in the delivery of the project's scope.

The total cost of this 18-month project is EUR 3.5 million and seeks to improve the livelihoods of the impacted communities. The expected impact from this project is around 339,100 residents who will benefit from rubble removal activities and enhanced infrastructure.

For more information on this project, please visit:

Rubble Removal in Eight Communities in Aleppo Governorate -- Phase I

For further information about SRTF, visit

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org