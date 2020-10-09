Positive Impact Results from Women-led Cooperative Administrative Units in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Thursday, 8th October 2020 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the positive impact that has resulted from intervention, “Agricultural Support to Farmers – Phase III”. The SRTF-supported and now fully operational Cooperative Administrative Units (CUAs) are fully equipped and staffed and led by women from the local communities and serve 15 cooperatives (coops). The CUAs have recently launched an awareness campaign on the impact of environmental factors on wheat yield and included educational information aimed at farmers regarding drought, water scarcity, and salinity of the soil and how to combat it to ensure a successful crop. The resulting positive impact is largely due to the determination of the CUAs and the support of the SRTF. This intervention aims to bolster technical support and the administrative capacities of the coops to better serve the farmers. The total budget for this intervention is EUR 9,17 million and will benefit an estimated 2,071 farmers and cultivate over 7,103 hectares of land.

