03 Oct 2019

PHC Shelled In Syria, Dentist and Six Patients Injured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Geneva, Switzerland- On October 3 at 1:30 PM Damascus time, the Maarat Al Nouman Primary Health Care Centre in Maarat Al Nouman, Syria, was hit by artillery shelling and heavily damaged. One dentist and six patients were wounded in the attack. No fatalities were reported. In the strongest terms, UOSSM denounces the continued attacks against medical facilities, schools and civilian areas. Such attacks are a clear violation of international law and must stop immediately. “Today’s attack was horrific and further cripples an already fragile medical system. Doctors and nurses should not have to choose between life and death when they go into work each morning. Patients are terrified to get necessary treatment because they know medical facilities are a number one target. These are clear war crimes and the international community must act now.” Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact:

Name: Avi D'Souza Director Of Communications, UOSSM Intl.
Phone: (647) 528-5029
Email: press@uossm.org

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.

