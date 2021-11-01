Oxygen availability for Covid-19 management in North West Syria

Key messages

We found a 34% gap in medical oxygen at the current occupancy rate, which equals (5,976 m3/Day), and a 50% gap at full occupancy rate (10,173 m3/Day).

To address the full gap, we will need to provide 21 additional oxygen generators (20 m3/h capacity) in the hospital based isolation units and COVID-19 community treatment centers.

It is recommended to buy 3,798 additional oxygen cylinders for the COVID-19 facilities if relying on the cylinders to close the operational gap, with enough maneuverability to cover.

For short-term planning, it is recommended to get the needed approvals from the Turkish authorities to export liquid oxygen to NWS.

For short-term planning, immobilizing resources to purchase liquid oxygen is the cheapest and the fastest way to solve the oxygen deficit. An amount of 60 m3 of LOx. is sufficient to close the gap for 9 days for all NWS COVID-19 facilities, and for 5 days at a 100% consumption rate.

More assessments are needed to fully understand the needs for oxygen in the northern area of Aleppo Governorate.