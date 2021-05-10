Over 460,000 polypropylene sacks delivered to nine farmers’ cooperatives in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Sunday, May 9, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to report that 464,000 Polypropylene (PP) sacks were delivered and handed over to nine farmer cooperatives in Ar-Raqqa. These PP Sacks were delivered under the SRTF’s agriculture intervention, “Agricultural Support to Farmers in Ar-Raqqa Governorate – Phase IV”.

The PP sacks will be used by 2,030 farmers from the nine cooperatives in storing and transporting harvested wheat. The PP sacks will be distributed to the farmers in the coming weeks.

This intervention has a budget of EUR 8.37 million and aims to continue the progress achieved in the previous phases. This phase is focused on delivering agriculture and technical support packages to farmers in the supported cooperatives. In addition to benefiting farmers, around 5,800 hectares of land will be cultivated, thus positively impacting the local economy and food security.

