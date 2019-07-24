Over 135 killed and injured in airstrikes on Syria’s Maarrat al-Nu’man city

By Jennifer Dathan

Yesterday, July 22nd 2019, Russian bombardment struck a market and residential neighbourhoods in Maarrat al-Nu’man city in Syria’s Idlib.

At least 32 were killed and 105 were injured in the bombardment. Some of the injured are in critical conditions.

Further civilians were killed in Syrian and Russian bombardment across Idlib.

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

AOAV has recorded a marked rise in civilian casualties in the last three months across Syria, compared to the three months previous. Between April and June 2019, AOAV recorded 1,930 civilian casualties, compared to 1,186 between January and March 2019 – a 63% increase in civilian deaths and injuries.

In Idlib region alone the escalation is even starker, with a 154% increase in civilian casualties in this period (from 505 between January and March to 1,284 between April and June). Or, an increase of 740% in the first six months in 2019 compared to the last six months of 2018.

At least 57% of civilian casualties recorded so far this year in Syria from explosive violence occurred in Idlib.

While 64% of civilian casualties from explosive violence have been caused by state actors, mostly regime and Russian airstrikes.

AOAV condemns the use of violence against civilians and the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. AOAV encourages all armed actors to stop using explosive weapons with wide-area affects where there is likely to be a high concentration of civilians.