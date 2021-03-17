Orient for Human Relief, Ten Years of Supporting The Underprivileged

With about 4 million health services, more than 3 million relief services, 23 thousand students educated and multiple human rights services, Orient for Human Relief (OHR) releases a report on its various activities during the last decade.

Orient for Human Relief (OHR), the independent organization, recently released a report on all of the activities it carried out over the last decade, many of which aim to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged through the time of crisis and to enable them to live a healthy lifestyle physically and psychologically. OHR's activities also intend to educate and empower individuals to learn and enter the workforce.

The non-profit, non-governmental organization functions from its centres in America, Bulgaria, Turkey and Syria, and is a member of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the first Arab member of the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees (MFA).

OHR is committed to providing humanitarian support to the underprivileged without discrimination based on ethnicity, political views, gender, nationality or religion.

Over the last decade and specifically in the preceding year, OHR paid great attention to healthcare especially since the rise of the COVID19 pandemic that led to a scarcity of medication and a shortage of proper healthcare in many countries in crisis.

OHR's contributions to the health sector reached about 4 million patients whom the organization helped by providing various healthcare services, examinations and diagnosis, and distributing crucial medications that are usually high in cost or out of reach.

Furthermore, the organization helped recover over two million and six thousand patients in Syria and Turkey through its 47 hospitals, medical centres and clinics specialized in general medicine, internal medicine, surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics, physical therapy and dentistry.

OHR also offered more than 3 million services in the Relief Sector with the help of various partners such as Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees, Kuwait Society for Human Rights, Othman Bin Affan Foundation and Action Medeor.

The provided services include the establishment of eight internal refugee camps providing shelter for more than two thousand families. Other campaigns were also launched to secure medications and medical supplies, vaccinations and vitamins as well as equipment for people with disabilities.

Further, in its endeavour to limit the spread of COVID19 the organization has introduced preventive supplies to many of the areas in need.

Further, OHR coordinated with its partners to provide food supplies, winter kits with heaters, plastic insulators for tents, clothes and blankets.

OHR also values education and the importance of making it available to all interested community members. Thus, it launched five schools in Syria and Turkey, in addition to a virtual school and a school for overachievers. Today, OHR schools have successfully taught over 23 thousand students from diverse nationalities and backgrounds. The schools and training centres cover several subjects such as languages, computer science, social studies, and other amenities such as sports stadia, theatres, research laboratories, as well as psychological counselling.

On enabling and empowering individuals to join the workforce, OHR has sponsored and trained many women in sewing and provided them with the equipment necessary to start their professional careers. It also inaugurated a mosaic centre in Turkey, presenting great employment opportunities for locals, including people with disabilities who are war victims. The mosaic workshop today hosts over 3000 mosaic murals.

Moreover, in its eagerness to bring justice, OHR collaborated with Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) in the USA to launch the Orient Center for Documentation and Human Rights. The centre works on legal documentation of victims and war crimes that occur in Syria. Since its establishment in 2014, the centre has documented over 23 thousand victims and 5,000 different crimes.

OHR's efforts received appreciation from several parties, including the Syrian American Medical Association (SAMS), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the World Health Organization (WHO), in addition to appreciation from Ilhovo, Bulgaria, and recognition from local committees.

Orient for Human Relief welcomes new partnerships and collaborations with organizations interested in securing a better and safer life for the ones in need.

-End-About Orient for Human Relief:

Orient for Human Relief (OHR) is a non-profit humanitarian organization that works on the front lines to alleviate suffering, save lives and provide education and safety to all the individuals in need during crises. It launched in 2010, it is considered one of the most active international NGOs on the ground in Syria, and is licensed in Europe, the USA and Turkey. OHR is independent and is solely funded by the Ghassan Aboud Group. The organization is not tied to any political, militant, or any other agenda.