One child killed every day in 17 days in Idlib, Syria

17 children have been killed by the violence in Idlib in 17 days, according the most recent numbers of Save the Children’s partner Hurras Network (see note to editors).

Due to continued risks to health facilities, heavy equipment and patients’ records have been moved to ensure they are not destroyed in the ongoing violence. The World Health Organisation has reported at least 39 incidents involving health facilities since the escalation of violence in late April.

Over 70,000 new displacements were recorded in less than three weeks. More than 590,000 new incidents of displacement, with families displaced three and four times in a few months, have been recorded since the first of May.

United Nations satellite imagery shows that at least 17 entire villages have been almost completely destroyed, including residential and commercial areas.

Sonia Khush, Save the Children Syria Country Director, said:

“We are deeply concerned by the increasing risks to children in Idlib. Children, particularly vulnerable to explosive weapons, have been caught in the ongoing violence in recent weeks. According to reports from our partners, at least one child has been killed every day in Idlib in 17 days. At least 40,000 children have been forced into displacement, often not for the first time, in the last three weeks. Schools are frequently closed and health facilities are taking huge risks in continuing to operate. The conflict in Syria is not over and children in Idlib are continuing to suffer.”

