22 Nov 2019

OCHA Syria ǀ Situation Report #12: Humanitarian impact of the military operation in north-eastern Syria, 1-19 November 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (768.86 KB)

Highlights

  • Clashes continued between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), and Turkish backed forces, concentrated around the M4 highway and Tal Tamer district in Al-Hasakeh. Further displacement was reported.

  • Several civilian casualties occurred due to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Afrin, Quamishli, and along the Tell Abiad-Ras al-Ain corridor. On 16 November, a car bomb in Al Bab, Aleppo reportedly killed 14 people and injured 27, including civilians.

  • On 13 November, Alouk water station was repaired following reconnection of the Debarseyah supply line, again restoring water to 460,000 people in Al-Hasakeh city and surrounding areas. General services have deteriorated in Tell Abiad and Suluk districts in Ar-Raqqa governorate, with the power supply from Euphrates Dam reportedly cut off, education facilities closed, and only two hospitals functioning. While markets are gradually resuming, a general price increase of 20-30 per cent has been observed.

  • On 17 November, the Ministry of Health (MoH) with support from partners, commenced a five-day polio vaccination campaign targeting 65,500 children under five in eastern and western rural Deir-ez-Zor governorate.

  • To date, 75,438 people, including around 31,680 children and 18,860 women of reproductive age, remain displaced from Al-Hasakeh (48,884), Ar-Raqqa (19,471) and Aleppo (7,083) governorates; 117,132 people returned to their areas of origin. Almost half of those have returned to areas now under Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) control in Tell Abiad, Ein Issa, and Suluk sub-districts in Ar-Raqqa governorate.

  • More than 15,750 Syrians have entered Iraq through informal crossing points; almost two-thirds (10,127) are being hosted in Bardarash camp, with 1,881 in Gawilan camp, and the remainder (3,751) have left the camps. To date, just over 13,630 have registered as refugees; 34 per cent originate from Quamishli and 33 per cent from Ras al-Ain.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.