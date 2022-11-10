The occupied Syrian Golan: Report of the Secretary-General (A/77/520) [EN/AR]

Seventy-seventh session

Agenda item 48 of the provisional agenda*

Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the human

rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the

occupied territories

Summary

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 76/81, in which the Secretary-General was requested to report to the Assembly at its seventy-seventh session on the implementation of the resolution.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 76/81.. In paragraph 1 of that resolution, the Assembly called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions on the occupied Syrian Golan, in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981), in which the Council, inter alia, decided that the Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan was null and void and without international legal effect and demanded that Israel, the occupying Power, rescind forthwith its decision.

2. In paragraph 2 of resolution 76/81, the General Assembly called upon Israel to desist from changing the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan and in particular to desist from the establishment of settlements. In paragraph 7 of the resolution, the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report to the Assembly at its seventy-seventh session on the implementation of the resolution.