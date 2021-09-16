The occupied Syrian Golan: Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/304) [EN/AR]

Seventy-sixth session

Agenda item 55 of the provisional agenda*

Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the human

rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the

occupied territories

Summary

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/99 of 10 December 2020, in which the Secretary-General was requested to report to the Assembly at its seventy-sixth session on the implementation of the resolution.

It includes a summary of communications received from the Governments of the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq and Cuba.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/99, adopted on 10 December 2020, in which the Assembly called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions on the occupied Syrian Golan, The Assembly highlighted, in particular, Security Council resolution 497 (1981), in which the Council, inter alia, decided that the Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan was null and void and without international legal effect, and demanded that Israel rescind forthwith its decision.

2. Also in resolution 75/99, the General Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report to the Assembly at its seventy-sixth session on the implementation of the resolution.