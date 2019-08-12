The occupied Syrian Golan: Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/192) [EN/AR]

Summary

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/100, in which the Secretary-General was requested to report to the Assembly at its seventy-fourth session on the implementation of the resolution. It includes a summary of communications received from the Governments of the Syrian Arab Republic, Cuba and Ireland, as well as the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/100, adopted on 7 December 2018, in which the Assembly called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions on the occupied Syrian Golan. The Assembly highlighted Security Council resolution 497 (1981), in which the Council, inter alia, decided that the Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan was null and void and without international legal effect and demanded that Israel rescind forthwith its decision.

2. Also in resolution 73/100, the General Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report to the Assembly at its seventy-fourth session on the implementation of the resolution.

II. Implementation of resolution 73/100

3. On 14 May 2019, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), on behalf of the Secretary-General, addressed a note verbale to the Government of Israel referring to resolution 73/100 and requesting information on any steps taken, or envisaged to be taken, concerning the implementation of the resolution. At the time of reporting, no response had been received.

4. On the same day and on behalf of the Secretary-General, OHCHR addressed a note verbale to all permanent missions in Geneva to draw their attention to the resolution and to request information on any steps taken, or envisaged to be taken, concerning the implementation of the resolution. Responses were received from the Syrian Arab Republic, Cuba and Ireland.

5. Also on the same day and on behalf of the Secretary-General, OHCHR addressed a note verbale to the competent United Nations organs, specialized agencies, international and regional intergovernmental organizations and international humanitarian organizations, bringing the resolution to their attention. The Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia responded.

6. On 14 June 2019, the Permanent Mission of the Syrian Arab Republic addressed a note verbale to OHCHR, stressing that the General Assembly, in its resolution 73/100, had called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions on the occupied Syrian Golan, in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981). It added that the Assembly, in the resolution, had also called upon Israel to desist from changing the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan and in particular to desist from the establishment of settlements on that territory. The Syrian Arab Republic underlined that the Assembly had determined that all legislative and administrative measures taken or to be taken by Israel, the occupying Power, that would alter the character and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan were null and void. It also stated that those actions constituted a flagrant violation of international law and the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, of 12 August 1949.

7. The Syrian Arab Republic noted that the international community had consistently rejected the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan and had requested that Israel, the occupying Power, fully withdraw from that territory to the line of 4 June 1967. It added that that was also reiterated in General Assembly resolution 73/23, entitled “The Syrian Golan”. It further observed that, despite those repeated calls to end its repressive measures against Syrian citizens, and the passage of 52 years since its occupation of the Syrian Golan, Israel continued to ignore all United Nations resolutions, international law and conventions, benefiting from the protection that it was afforded by some members of the Security Council.