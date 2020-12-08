Obstruction and Denial: Health System Disparities and COVID-19 in Daraa, Syria

Executive Summary

In March 2011, following the uprisings throughout the Middle East known as the Arab Spring, civilian protests against the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad broke out in Daraa City, the capital of Daraa governorate in southern Syria.[1] The popular uprisings that drove the revolution were triggered when Syrians nationwide witnessed video footage circulated online of the corpse of 13-year-old Hamza Ali al-Khateeb from rural Daraa -- who was taken into government custody after attending a peaceful protest -- showing clear evidence of torture, including genital mutilation. Peaceful protests throughout the country ensued, followed by a brutal government response and military crackdowns on protestors and other civilians.

In June 2018, the Syrian government and its Russian allies began a military offensive against opposition forces in Daraa that displaced more than 270,000 civilians from across southern Syria.[2] Health facilities were a primary target of airstrikes, reportedly in order to deprive local populations of essential services and to pressure opposition leaders to submit.[3] After fierce aerial bombing, the government and its Russian allies offered opposition leaders "reconciliation agreements," negotiated truces that would allow for a return to life under government control and full access to public services, presumably including health care.[4] Daraa was retaken by the government over the next months, and the offensive ended in August 2018.[5] As the Syrian government has regained control of opposition-held territories like Daraa, the pattern of violence has shifted to include reprisals, willful neglect, denial of access for humanitarian services, suppression of information, and arbitrary withholding of aid.

A human rights crisis lies at the origin of the humanitarian crisis in Syria. Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) has documented human rights violations, including attacks on health care facilities and personnel, and the arrest, detention, and torture of health care workers, since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011. The Syrian government's systematic destruction of health facility infrastructure, targeted assassinations and kidnappings of health care workers, and obstruction of population movement in opposition-held areas have led to a health system that fails to respond to basic health needs, let alone to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of December 2019, nearly 50 percent of hospitals in government-controlled areas had experienced partial or full damage of their facilities, and 19 percent were considered only partially accessible or inaccessible.[6]

For this report, PHR researchers conducted 19 key informant interviews between August and October 2020 using remote communication methods. Key informants included humanitarian workers, research analysts, academics, and journalists, based in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Key informants had close contacts inside Daraa, a working knowledge of the health system in Daraa before and after reconciliation, and/or familiarity with COVID-19 in Daraa. The interviews were supplemented by a desk research review regarding COVID-19 and health system trends in Daraa and in southern Syria, more broadly. Despite limitations in the ability to conduct interviews with health care workers or other health stakeholders inside Daraa due to security reasons, this report corroborates accounts from multiple stakeholders with contacts inside Daraa which point to the systematic and intentional neglect by the Syrian government of the overall health system and COVID-19 response effort within the southern governorate.

This report examines factors contributing to the health system decline in Daraa since 2018, when the area was retaken by the Syrian government. As part of the reconciliation agreements, the government reportedly agreed to reinstate all dismissed government employees, including former Ministry of Health employees, and to rebuild civil government institutions such as the public health sector.[7] However, according to report findings, the Syrian government has done little to rebuild areas formerly under opposition control or to replace the essential health services that were provided by the humanitarian organizations that were forced to withdraw following the government takeover of the area. The Syrian government heavily regulates the handful of UN agencies and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who continue to support health programs in the south by limiting permissions for NGO registration and access, taking excessively long to approve projects, and restricting monitoring visits. As a result, Daraa's health system remains largely destroyed and under-resourced; two years after reconciliation, most of Daraa's population has no access to adequate health services, with estimates indicating that more than 446,000 civilians in Daraa are considered persons in need of humanitarian aid.[8] Further, interviewees indicated that the government routinely diverts aid through recipient lists that are given to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent only after security personnel have removed the families of people blacklisted by the regime. The government's restriction of humanitarian aid to areas it deems disloyal and the illegal diversion of the humanitarian assistance that is permitted to enter violates established humanitarian principles.

The report also explores the impact of Syrian government control of access to health care in Daraa since reconciliation, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients, especially those with chronic health conditions, were already struggling to receive necessary care before March 22, 2020, when the first cases of COVID-19 in Syria were acknowledged by the government. Facilities are now reportedly overwhelmed with the COVID-19 caseload. Although official reports indicate no more than 7,887 cases of COVID-19 (and 417 deaths) in government-controlled areas since reporting began in March, there is widespread consensus, even from within the Syrian government, that these numbers do not capture the true caseload.[9],[10],[11] The government has suppressed public information about the pandemic and testing capacity remains woefully inadequate; there are no laboratories capable of processing COVID-19 test samples in Daraa.[12]In short, Daraa's health system is undersupplied, understaffed, and incapable of handling a more widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

Daraa's health system has suffered from repeated attacks on its facilities and personnel throughout the years of conflict. In comparison to other parts of Syria, Daraa has lost the greatest proportion of hospital beds since the conflict began: in 2019, the in-patient capacity of its public hospitals was 310 beds, versus the pre-conflict capacity of 810 beds.[13]Of the eight "national" or public hospitals in Daraa, only one, in Daraa City, is fully functioning.[14]In addition to the physical damage to the health system in Daraa, the health care workforce has also suffered from years of government targeting and neglect and shortages of health care workers are a major impediment to civilian health care access. Significant displacements occurred in Daraa during the uptick in hostilities in 2018, and likely included qualified health care workers who worked for humanitarian aid organizations, who were particularly fearful of violence and retribution from government security forces.[15] Requirements that health care providers undergo individual reconciliation processes have exacerbated the shortages, as many were reportedly denied security clearance and have not been able to return to work in the public sector.[16] The health care worker shortage in Daraa serves as an example of how the government has handled the provision of health services in areas retaken from the opposition compared to loyalist areas; in 2019, the number of doctors per 10,000 residents in Daraa was 1.1, while in Damascus, it was 20.3 and in Latakia, 15.3.[17]

Findings from this study also warn of the risk COVID-19 poses to areas outside of Damascus, and particularly, recently reconciled areas such as Daraa, where health professionals and facilities have little access to personal protective equipment, testing kits, and the means to monitor and treat severe cases. Furthermore, the pandemic has struck Syria at a particularly challenging time for the economy; sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have contributed greatly to the currency devaluation.[18] The weakened economy has impacted access to health care in Daraa, where government-provided services are inadequate, and patients must pay for transportation to functioning public facilities or seek care in the costly private sector. As with most secondary health services since reconciliation, severe COVID-19 cases in Daraa require transfer to Damascus. In addition to being beyond the financial means of most Daraa residents, travel to Damascus, or even between some towns within the governorate, is not possible due to the volatile security situation. In addition to the general lawlessness and criminality that is reportedly on the rise, many people, particularly young men, fear being detained at checkpoints, which have increased in the COVID-19 era.[19]Young men may be apprehended at a checkpoint because their "reconciliation card" may not be accepted, they are wanted by the government for opposition involvement, or they have not completed the compulsory military service. Both the crumbling economy and the increasing physical insecurity for civilians have intensified patients' inability to access care, including treatment for COVID-19, in Daraa.

Governments, the United Nations, and international humanitarian organizations with the ability to advocate, act, and influence the Syrian government to expand its COVID-19 response strategies must be well-informed by timely, reliable data from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization of the current health situation in reconciled areas. The government of Syria and humanitarian organizations must improve their COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts in southern Syria in order to prevent successive waves of COVID-19 within Syria, in surrounding countries (such as neighboring Jordan), and in the region, as well as future pandemics. While humanitarian assistance is badly needed, donors and agencies must also demand transparency and accountability for aid.

Given the deterioration of the security situation and profound economic pressures, governments, international humanitarian organizations, and the United Nations must urge the Syrian government both to expand its COVID-19 response strategies and to commit to an equitable distribution of health resources informed by transparent reporting of health data from reconciled areas. In particular, the health system in Daraa -- a region adjacent to both Jordan and the Golan Heights, and whose population the government considers disloyal -- is in dire need of supplies and personnel to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within Syria and to neighboring countries. The Syrian government's failure to rebuild essential health system infrastructure and invest in the health care workforce, its withholding of access to humanitarian aid, and its restrictions on data collection and dissemination have all contributed to the failure of the health system in Daraa, which now struggles to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Recommendations:

To the Syrian Arab Republic:

Lift barriers for reconciled health care workers seeking public sector employment;

Expand access for desperately needed humanitarian aid to areas retaken by the government, and those areas still held by the opposition;

Adopt transparent measures to prevent diversion of assistance and provide donors with accounts of aid distribution in reconciled areas, including COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment distribution;

Verify that public sector services, as well as services provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, are equitable and accessible to all civilians and not distributed based on discriminatory or preferential measures; and

Ensure that the Ministry of Health allows full access to World Health Organization field workers deployed to assess the situation in Daraa.

PHR recognizes that the Syrian government's longstanding persecution of health care workers continues with impunity and reiterates these recommendations to the government: