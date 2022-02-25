NWS AAWG Floods Rapid Needs Assessment Emergency Version | 2022

Overview

This form is designed to collect data from Key Informants (KIs) (community leaders, sector experts, etc.), at the community/location/informal settlement sites/camp sites level, who know about the situation of the location in response to flooding. Data should be collected in order to gain a multi-sectoral understanding of how floods have impacted the relevant location. Please note, however, that this is an emergency tool and therefore data will only provide a rapid overview of the community situation. Partners and sectors should conduct follow up assessments to collect more nuanced information, pertaining to particular sectors, themes or areas of humanitarian need. Please ensure the number of female and male key informants and enumerators are as equal as possible so that needs and concerns of all segments of society are expressed and considered.