Question

What is the current situation with regard to nutrition in Syria?

 What is the best method to address undernutrition?

 How should longer term malnutrition (stunting) in a humanitarian crisis be addressed?

1. Overview

The nutritional situation in Syria is serious, with high levels of food insecurity and rising malnutrition. Key findings are as follows:

 The UN estimates that seven million people inside Syria are food-insecure, or unable to meet basic food needs, while an additional two million are at risk of becoming foodinsecure (USAID, 2017).

 70 per cent of the population in and around Damascus have had no access to safe drinking water since December 2016 (ibid). Rural Homs only received safe drinking water at the end of April 2017 (Medair, 2017).

 Iron deficiency anaemia is highly prevalent in pregnant or lactating women (PLW) (24.5 per cent) (Kern, 2017)) and children under five years of age (25.9 per cent) (FAO, 2015;

Kern, 2017).