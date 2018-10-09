09 Oct 2018

NRC Syria | Fact sheet - October 2018

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 07 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.07 MB)

NRC is one of only a few agencies operating across all of Syria. Against a backdrop of intense conflict, we work to provide emergency, transitional and longer-term assistance to people in need.

Humanitarian overview

Eight years into the war, the scale of humanitarian needs across Syria remain overwhelming, with 13.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Despite socalled de-escalation agreements, violence continues to affect the lives of countless civilians.

In Syria,6.6 million people are displaced, often having faced multiple displacements, 2.1 million children are currently out of school, and more than one in three schools are either damaged or destroyed. Widespread destruction of civil registries across the country have reduced access to civil documentation.

Around 6.4 million people in Syria are food insecure. Food prices are eight times higher than before the war broke out, and many people struggle to pay for basic goods. Meanwhile, displacement has led to over-crowding and rising rents. Over one million people live in shelters of last resort’ such as schools, public buildings, mosques, camps or makeshift accommodation.

Around 6.5 million Syrians have sought refuge around the world, most of them in neighbouring countries. Very few have dared to return to Syria. Without a political solution, Syrians continue to bear the brunt of ongoing hostilities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.