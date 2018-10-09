NRC Syria | Fact sheet - October 2018

NRC is one of only a few agencies operating across all of Syria. Against a backdrop of intense conflict, we work to provide emergency, transitional and longer-term assistance to people in need.

Humanitarian overview

Eight years into the war, the scale of humanitarian needs across Syria remain overwhelming, with 13.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Despite socalled de-escalation agreements, violence continues to affect the lives of countless civilians.

In Syria,6.6 million people are displaced, often having faced multiple displacements, 2.1 million children are currently out of school, and more than one in three schools are either damaged or destroyed. Widespread destruction of civil registries across the country have reduced access to civil documentation.

Around 6.4 million people in Syria are food insecure. Food prices are eight times higher than before the war broke out, and many people struggle to pay for basic goods. Meanwhile, displacement has led to over-crowding and rising rents. Over one million people live in shelters of last resort’ such as schools, public buildings, mosques, camps or makeshift accommodation.

Around 6.5 million Syrians have sought refuge around the world, most of them in neighbouring countries. Very few have dared to return to Syria. Without a political solution, Syrians continue to bear the brunt of ongoing hostilities.