Note by the Technical Secretariat: Report of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission in Syria Regarding the Incident in Aleppo, Syrian Arab Republic on 24 November 2018 (S/1902/2020)

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 This document contains the report of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission in Syria (FFM) regarding the alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in Aleppo, in the Syrian Arab Republic, on 24 November 2018. The work of the FFM was conducted in accordance with OPCW Executive Council Decisions EC-M-48/DEC.1 (dated 4 February 2015), EC-M-50/DEC.1 (dated 23 November 2015), other relevant decisions of the OPCW Executive Council (hereinafter, “the Council”), and under the authority of the Director-General to seek to uphold, at all times, the object and purpose of the Chemical Weapons Convention (hereinafter “the Convention”), as reinforced by resolutions 2118 (2013) and 2209 (2015) of the United Nations Security Council, and as applicable to this investigation.

1.2 The terms of reference of the FFM were mutually agreed upon by the OPCW and the Syrian Arab Republic through the exchange of letters between the Director-General of the Technical Secretariat (hereinafter, “the Secretariat”) of the OPCW and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, dated 1 and 10 May 2014, respectively (Annex to the Note by the Secretariat S/1255/2015*, dated 10 March 2015).

1.3 Both the Council and the United Nations Security Council have called upon the FFM to study all available information relating to allegations of the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic, including information provided by the Syrian Arab Republic and others.

2. SUMMARY

2.1 The Secretariat received Note Verbale 89 (dated 25 November 2018) and Note Verbale 91 (dated 26 November 2018), containing correspondence 177 (dated 26 November 2018), from the Syrian Arab Republic. These notes verbales provided information about an incident reported to have occurred in several residential neighbourhoods in Aleppo on 24 November 2018. Notes Verbales 89 and 91 contained requests for the Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) to take action.

2.2 The Secretariat also received Note Verbale 92 (dated 28 November 2018), containing correspondence 179 (dated 28 November 2018), and Note Verbale 93 (dated 28 November 2018), containing correspondence 180 (dated 28 November 2018) and providing more information on the incident reported to have occurred in the neighbourhoods of Tajmeel Al-Khalidiyah, the local market located on Nile Street, and Plant 792 of the Defence Plants Association in the city of Aleppo on 24 November 2018.

2.3 The Director-General deployed an advance team to Damascus on 3 December 2018 to collect all information mentioned in the above-specified notes verbales.

2.4 The aforementioned notes verbales form the basis of the deployments of the FFM between the months of January 2019 and December 2019 with regard to the reported incident.

2.5 Thereafter, the Director-General mandated the FFM to collect facts pertinent to the reported incident. The team was deployed on three occasions to gather facts and retrieve samples connected to the incident. The team was composed of OPCW inspectors and interpreters.

2.6 During these deployments, the FFM conducted one field visit to Aleppo, during which it visited all three hospitals at which casualties were treated; it also conducted interviews, collected witness accounts, and reviewed documents and other information, including digital video and still photography that was provided by the authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic. Furthermore, the FFM visited the Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) in Jamrayah to obtain samples to be sent for analysis at OPCW designated laboratories.

2.7 The signs and symptoms that were presented constitute a general physiological response to an array of external factors and can be caused by a wide range of substances or diseases. The number of people affected at the same time and area excludes disease as a cause of those signs and symptoms. Moreover, the treatment provided was aimed at reversing the respiratory effects and cannot be linked to any one specific substance. The FFM is of the view that in some instances, the signs and symptoms reported may have been caused by exposure to some type of non-persistent substance that produced mild-to-moderate airway irritation.

2.8 Furthermore, witness accounts did not provide substantial information that would have helped identify the source or sources of the dispersion. The fragments provided by the Syrian Arab Republic could not be linked to the reported incident (paragraph 8.4). Therefore, it is not possible to determine the particular device or devices involved in the dispersion of the substance, or to determine the exact point or points of origin of the dispersion, as there is no substantial evidence to corroborate this information.

2.9 Overall, all the information obtained and analysed, the composite summary of the interviews, and the results of the laboratory analyses did not allow the FFM to establish whether or not chemicals were used as a weapon in the incident that took place in the neighbourhood of Al-Khalidiyah and its surroundings in North-West Aleppo on 24 November 2018.