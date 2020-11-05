Note by the Technical Secretariat: Report of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission in Syria Regarding the Incident of Alleged Use of Chemicals as a Weapon in Saraqib, Syrian Arab Republic, on 1 August 2016 (S/1901/2020)

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 This document contains the findings and conclusions of the investigation of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission in Syria (FFM) into the alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in Saraqib, in the Syrian Arab Republic, on 1 August 2016. The FFM investigation was conducted in accordance with decisions of the OPCW Executive Council (hereinafter, “the Council”) EC-M-48/DEC.1, dated 4 February 2015, and EC-M-50/DEC.1, dated 23 November 2015, as well as other relevant Council decisions and the Director General’s authority to seek to uphold at all times the object and purpose of the Chemical Weapons Convention (hereinafter “the Convention”) as reinforced by United Nations Security Council resolutions 2118 (2013) and 2209 (2015), as applicable to this investigation.

1.2 The terms of reference of the FFM were mutually agreed upon by the OPCW and the Syrian Arab Republic through the exchange of letters between the Director-General of the OPCW Technical Secretariat (hereinafter, “the Secretariat”) and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, dated 1 and 10 May 2014, respectively (Annex to the Note by the Secretariat S/1255/2015*, dated 10 March 2015).

1.3 Both the Executive Council and the United Nations Security Council have called upon the FFM to study all available information relating to allegations of the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic, including information provided by the Syrian Arab Republic and others.

2. SUMMARY

2.1 On 2 August 2016, open sources broadcasted information reporting the alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in Saraqib, a town in the Idlib Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic. Subsequently, the FFM conducted open-source research in order to assess the credibility of the allegations. Based on the initial assessment, the FFM was tasked with looking further into the incident, and continued its activities; the first interview was conducted remotely on 6 August 2016 to gather additional information regarding the alleged incident.

2.2 Between 2 September 2016 and 16 February 2018, the FFM conducted eleven interviews with nine witnesses and was able to corroborate their presence at the site at the time of the allegation. Witness narratives of events were consistent and in line with the described medical signs and symptoms.

2.3 Based upon witness and patient testimonies, physician reports, medical records, and the time of onset in relation to the allegations, the affected persons demonstrated a toxidrome characteristic of exposure to an irritant substance.

2.4 The FFM was not able to visit the site of the alleged incident. The team therefore relied on the testimony of interviewees, the materials that were made available by the interviewees, and hospital records.

2.5 The FFM obtained digital video and still photography of the scene, and then analysed the videos and photographs to ascertain their authenticity and assess their validity as corroborative information. The analysis included metadata, geolocation, witness accounts, and the signs and symptoms of chemical exposure in photos, videos, and witness statements.

2.6 The digital information reviewed showed structural damage to a building, metal remnants, and people being treated in a medical facility.

2.7 The FFM was able to corroborate the presence of witnesses at the site at the time of the allegation. Witness narratives of events were consistent and in line with the described medical signs and symptoms.

2.8 The FFM had access to available medical records, but was unable to visit the hospital that was reported to have admitted patients. It was determined that 26 people were registered as presenting with signs and symptoms associated with potential exposure to an irritant substance. However, from the data gathered by the FFM, it was not possible to identify the irritant substance. It was also not possible to ascertain that the metal remnants were the origin of the irritant substance, and the patient signs and symptoms.

2.9 The results of the analysis of all available data obtained up until the issuance of this report did not allow the FFM to establish whether or not chemicals were used as a weapon in the incident that took place in Saraqib, in the Idlib Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic, on 1 August 2016.