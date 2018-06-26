26 Jun 2018

Note to Correspondents: Statement on behalf of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 25 Jun 2018

At the invitation of UN Special Envoy de Mistura, consultations were held in the United Nations Office at Geneva with senior representatives of France, Germany, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States, on the way ahead on a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated Geneva political process in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).

During the meeting, updates and exchanges were shared on the situation on the ground. Grave concerns were expressed at the ongoing military escalation in southwestern Syria and calls made for an immediate end to violence.

Substantive exchanges took place on the prospects for progress on the constitutional track, and on continuing diplomatic efforts to promote common ground among international players in support of a political settlement in Syria.

The Special Envoy welcomes the six countries’ re-affirmation of their support of the United Nations’ role in facilitating the political process. The Special Envoy anticipates inviting them to Geneva again as efforts to facilitate the establishment of a constitutional committee and address the wider dimensions of the political process continue.

