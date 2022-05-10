Norway to provide EUR 155 million to Syria

‘The conflict in Syria has been going on for 11 years, and the humanitarian situation is becoming increasingly critical. We must do what we can to help the 14.6 million Syrians in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection. Norway will provide EUR 155 million in support this year to assist those affected by the war, both in Syria and its neighbouring countries,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.

The Foreign Minister took part today in the Brussels VI Conference ‘Supporting the future of Syria and the region’, hosted by the European Commission.

Norway is one of the largest donors of humanitarian aid to people affected by the conflict, and has provided over NOK 16.5 billion in humanitarian support during the course of the last 11 years. In addition, Norway and Ireland are co-penholders in the UN Security Council on the Syria humanitarian file. The resolution on cross-border humanitarian aid is crucial for enabling the UN to provide humanitarian assistance across the border from Turkey into rebel-controlled areas of Syria.

‘We are deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation for people affected by the conflict in Syria. Only a political solution can bring an end to this conflict and the suffering of the Syrian people. Norway supports the efforts of the UN special envoy to find a peaceful solution,’ said Ms Huitfeldt.

More than 6.5 million people have fled from Syria and roughly the same number are internally displaced in the country. The scale of destruction in Syria is enormous. An early recovery approach is vital to strengthen sectors that are critical for people’s health and safety and improve living conditions for those affected by the conflict. The funding provided by Norway will also go towards measures that can lead to more lasting improvements in education, food security, health care and water supply in the most vulnerable areas of Syria.

In addition to the impacts of the conflict, the Syrian people have also been hit hard by the steep rise in prices for food and fuel resulting from the war in Ukraine.