Norway increases humanitarian support to Syria

The Norwegian Government is providing an additional NOK 51 million to support humanitarian efforts to help the Syrian population, which is in dire need of assistance.

'The Syrian people are facing another difficult winter. After 11 years of conflict, the situation for millions of Syrians is becoming increasingly critical. Norway will continue to help those in need of assistance and protection,' said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.

According to UN estimates, some 6.9 million Syrians are internally displaced, and out of a population of 21.7 million, 14.6 million are in need of humanitarian assistance. A cholera outbreak has spread across many parts of the country, and winter is just around the corner. Many of those forced to flee their homes are still living in tents and have been displaced for many years. The situation is particularly grave in the rebel-controlled areas in northwestern Syria, where the people are dependent on deliveries of food, medicines, and other assistance from across the border with Türkiye.

This additional allocation will bring Norway's funding for life-saving assistance in Syria in 2022 to approximately NOK 750 million. The additional funds have been channelled through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), UN humanitarian funds, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Norwegian Church Aid and the Norwegian Red Cross.

'The funding provided by Norway will enable humanitarian organisations to target their efforts to where they are most needed. This includes trying to slow down the ongoing cholera outbreak. The organisations can use the funds for early recovery activities, such as essential maintenance and rebuilding of critical infrastructure. The funding will be used to support efforts throughout Syria, in both government- and opposition-controlled areas,' said Ms Huitfeldt.

Norway is one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance to Syria. This year, Norway will provide a total of NOK 1.5 billion to support humanitarian and stabilisation efforts in Syria and its neighbouring countries, which have also been severely affected by the conflict in Syria.

As co-penholders on the Syrian humanitarian file, Norway and Ireland have a special responsibility in the Security Council for following up matters relating to the humanitarian situation in Syria. This includes leading the negotiations on a renewed mandate for the cross-border humanitarian aid operation into northwestern Syria.

More information on Norway's efforts in the Security Council relating to the humanitarian situation in Syria can be found here: Resolution on humanitarian access to Syria renewed.