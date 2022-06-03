Northwest Syria: Winterization and Flood Preparedness and Response Plan - 2022 - 2022 Season (as of May 2022)

Overview

The needs of people in northwest Syria (NWS) increase during the winter season. Anticipated snowstorms, cold weather, strong winds, rain and floods are expected to have a serious humanitarian impact on people's lives, wellbeing, and access to services. Over 2.8 million people remain displaced in NWS and around 1.7 million people are living in around 1,400 IDP sites. These sites often lack adequate shelter, infrastructure, and basic services. In an effort to better prepare and respond to the needs of people in NWS, the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) revised it's Winterization and Flooding Preparedness and Response Plan in May 2022, taking into consideration lessons learned from the last winter response, progress made to date, as well as existing gaps and challenges. The 2022-2023 plan aims to assist 2.5 million people in need, providing among others heating fuel, stovens, plastic sheets to add to tents, thermal blankets, and winter clothes. On flooding, partners focus on ground leveling, strengthening of basic infrastructure, ensuring an emergency response capacity, and market access. The plan estimates that US$201.8 million are needed