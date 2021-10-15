Northwest Syria: Winterization and Flood Preparedness and Response Plan (as of October 2021)

In northwest Syria, over 2.8 million people remain displaced and 1.7 million people are living in 1,400 IDP sites and camps, often lacking adequate shelter, infrastructure, and basic services. The needs of people in northwest Syria are expected to be much higher during the upcoming winter season as winter and floods usually result in serious humanitarian impact on people’s lives, wellbeing and access to essential services. In an effort to better prepare and respond to the needs in the upcoming winter and flood season, the Inter Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) revised their Winterization and Flooding Preparedness and Response Plan in October 2021, taking into consideration the progress made to date, existing gaps and challenges. The Winterization plan aims to assist 2.2 million people in need, providing fuel, stoves, plastic sheets to add to tents, thermal blankets and winter clothes. On flooding, partners have been focusing on ground leveling, strengthening basic infrastructure, ensuring emergency response capacity and market access for close to one million people. The revised plan estimated that US210$ million (158$ for winterization and 52$ for flood response) is required to address the essential needs of more than three million people in northwest Syria.