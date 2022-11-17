Northwest Syria: United Nations cross-border operations from Türkiye to Syria (As of 31 October 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

UN cross-border response

Humanitarian supplies covering various sectors are delivered by UNHCR, UNICEF, UNFPA, WFP, WHO, FAO and IOM. The beneficiary numbers represent people reached by relief items and supplies transported in trucks using border crossing from Türkiye as authorized by the resolution 2642 (formerly 2165 and 2191 in 2014, 2258 in 2015, 2332 in 2016, 2393 in 2017, 2449 in 2018, 2504 and 2533 in 2020, and 2585 in 2021).

UN agencies, in addition to supplies, also implement programmes to ensure that people receive basic services such as education, health, nutrition, protection, water and sanitation etc. The first UN shipment from Türkiye started on 24 July 2014.