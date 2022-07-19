Northwest Syria Supply Chain Analysis (SCA) in Sarmada and Dana (27 February – 03 March 2022)

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian procurement approaches in the northwest of Syria (NWS), REACH piloted a Supply Chain Analysis (SCA) exercise in Sarmada and Dana central markets in Idlib governorate. The exercise followed a quantitative approach conducted at the individual level. It targeted retailers selling Shelter and Non-Food Items (SNFI) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) items. The SCA exercise assesses the availability of 52 non-food commodities and their specifications in the local markets of NWS, as annexed in Tables 1.A and 1.B. Implementing organizations typically distribute these items as part of the SNFI and WASH in-kind assistance kits. Of these commodities, 24 items comprise the various SNFI kits, and 28 comprise the hygiene kits. Tables 1.A and 1.B show the SNFI and WASH in-kind items included in this assessment, along with the specifications for each item. The exercise also provides information on the retail prices of the items, their origin, and their procurement source to identify gaps in local production and supply. This aims to identify opportunities to increase local procurement of commonly imported SNFI and WASH commodities, and assess the feasibility of adopting Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) approaches for these activities given the uncertainty around the future United Nations (UN) Cross Border aid operations.