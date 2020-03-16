Northwest Syria: Situation Overview - 16 March 2020

Context

This Situation Overview provides an update to the previous REACH publication on 27 February, focusing on humanitarian developments between 28 February and 10 March 2020. Overall, the humanitarian situation has continued to deteriorate in the opposition controlled enclave of Idleb, and ‘Olive Branch’ and ‘Euphrates Shield’ areas of northern Aleppo. The area which already hosted an estimated 1.12 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in November 2019, many of which are dependent on humanitarian assistance, has seen the further displacement of an estimated 959,000 people in just under three months. Most of those have been displaced to the relative safety of Azaz, Afrin and other sub-districts in northern Aleppo, as well as to Dana sub-district in Idleb.

Access to food has become an increasing concern due to diminishing availability in markets and rising prices, leading to more reliance on humanitarian assistance and other negative coping strategies. Increasing numbers of new IDP arrivals have added further strain to host community infrastructure. Local service providers and humanitarian actors lack the required resources, and are facing significant logistic and security challenges, to meet the growing needs of the population. Inadequate land for the formation of new camps and sites leaves many new IDPs in overcrowded conditions without formalised camp support. Of particular concern is northern Aleppo, where many IDPs continue to reside without shelters or in makeshift structures.

Regional actors met in Moscow on March 5 to agree on a ceasefire with immediate effect. The ceasefire allowed a general cessation of hostilities and a suspension on aerial military activity, despite ongoing sporadic conflict in southern Idleb. The agreement creates a jointly patrolled Turkish and Russian security corridor on the M4 Highway, and acknowledges much of the territorial gains made by the Government of Syria. Despite this general halt in conflict, many displaced persons are reluctant to return to the areas from where they were displaced due to concerns over a renewal of conflict.