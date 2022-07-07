Northwest Syria: Rweished, Deir-Ez-Zor, Area Profile - Area-Based Assessment 2021

BACKGROUND & INTRODUCTION

With the Syrian conflict entering its eleventh year, the crisis context continues to evolve from one primarily oriented around the impacts of direct hostilities and displacement to one increasingly characterised by severe and deepening economic vulnerability, protracted displacement, climaterelated changes, and impacts of COVID-19. Humanitarian needs in the country remain high, and the rapid decline of the Syrian economy in past years has further exacerbated the population’s struggle to access viable livelihoods opportunities and quality basic services. With the socioeconomic impact of multiple crises and shocks likely to continue to intensify, further straining scarce resources and hindering the population’s ability to cope, response actors in Syria recognize the need to provide longer-term, more sustainable interventions to increase community-level resilience to shocks and stresses, reduce dependence on emergency assistance, and address some of the underlying or structural causes of insecurity and vulnerability. REACH’s Area-Based Assessments (ABAs) aim to provide actionable findings to directly inform the strategy, planning, and implementation of localised resilience and recovery interventions (Area-Based Approaches) in the assessed areas. They will do so by 1) identifying and providing information on the local governance structures and key service provision and community group stakeholders, 2) capturing critical demographic and displacement-related information, 3) assessing the socio-economic situation and unique vulnerabilities of the areas’ population groups, 4) identifying capacities and barriers for access to and provision of quality basic services, and 5) analysing local resilience and recovery factors and examining social cohesion dynamics. Findings from REACH’s ABAs will enable implementing partners and actors in the broader response to tailor and refine their programmatic approaches, stemming from a precise understanding of the areas’ capacities and multi-sectoral vulnerabilities and based on participatory methodologies that centre the views and priorities of the local population