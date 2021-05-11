Northwest Syria - Multipurpose Cash Based Response (March 2021)

The Northwest Syria Cash Working Group (NWS-CWG) is a forum of technical professionals dedicated to improving the quality of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and its coordination, particularly multipurpose cash (MPC). This includes sharing lessons and good practices and harmonisation of approaches. The CWG could also serve as the technical arm of clusters, who would like to systematically include CVA in their response toolbox. In March 2021, humanitarian partners distributed multipurpose cash worth a total of $3.6M USD, benefiting 216,100 crisis-affected individuals living in 109 communities in Idleb and Aleppo governorates.