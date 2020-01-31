31 Jan 2020

Northwest Syria: Movement Intentions in Western Aleppo - as of 29 January 2020

from REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Jan 2020 View Original
In the past week, renewed hostilities in northwest Syria have led to the displacement of a significant number of people*. REACH conducted a rapid assessment with key informants (KIs) interviewed in opposition held areas of western Aleppo to estimate the number of people intending to leave western Aleppo in the coming week (Jan 29 – February 5) and to identify the sub-districts to which they intended to move. Data was collected on the 29 of January from KIs in 91 communities across eight sub-districts. The KIs who participated in the survey were selected based on their knowledge of resident and IDP populations.

Population numbers in this factsheet are based on secondary data collected by the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP)* in its ‘November 2019 Baseline population overview.’ Information in this factsheet should be considered as indicative and not representative of the situation in assessed communities in Western Aleppo, and should only be considered reflective of the situation at the time of data collection given the dynamic situation in the region.

