Northwest Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Snapshot: 7-14 September 2020

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH, in partnership with the Cash Working Group (CWG), conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data collection took place between 7-14 September 2020 and was conducted by ACTED, CARE-Shafak, GOAL, People In Need, REACH, Samaritans Purse, Solidarites International, the Syrian Association for Relief and Development and Violet.

The accompanying data is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community. See REACH Resource Centre for the September 2020 data.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Coverage and data collection dates; monitoring of winterisation items began

In September 2020, REACH and partners covered 33 sub-districts and 2,620 individual shops in northwest Syria (NWS) for the Market Monitoring Exercise. REACH and partners also started to monitor various winterisation items in anticipation of the upcoming winter season. In light of the fluctuation of the Syrian Pound (SYP)’s value and resulting market disruption, prices in the Market Monitoring dataset and output should be seen as representative only of the markets and dates where and when information was collected (7-14 September).

Highest northwest SMEB SYP cost recorded; SMEB USD increased

In September, across comparable communities with consistent coverage since August (see Methodology), the value of the regional SMEB reached 227,682 SYP / 107 United States Dollars (USD), a 2% increase compared to August and 97% increase since March 2020, setting the highest recorded price in the Market Monitoring Exercise in NWS.

Slight appreciation of the SYP against the USD

During data collection in September, the informal USD/ SYP exchange rate was recorded at 2,125 USD/SYP, a 2% decrease since August. However, the six-month change, a 97% increase since March, demonstrates that the USD/ SYP informal exchange rate remained extremely high. The highest exchange rate was recorded at 2,200 SYP to 1 USD in Mare’ community in Aleppo governorate.

Fuel prices remained unchanged; manually refined petrol and kerosene remained widely unavailable

In September, the median price of transport fuels remained at the same level as in August at the regional level, recording 1,193 SYP per litre. The price of manually refined kerosene (used for cooking) decreased by 9% since August. Meanwhile, the price of high quality petrol and diesel remained unchanged over the past month. The median price of manually refined petrol similarly remained unchanged whilst manually refined diesel decreased slightly by 1% since August. Nevertheless, surveyed vendors selling fuel and gas reported a continued scarcity of manually refined kerosene and petrol, with 50% reporting that manually refined kerosene was unavailable in their market, and 79% reporting the same for manually refined petrol. According to REACH field teams, the scarcity of manually refined products in NWS was offset by the availability of high quality fuel imports and people’s persisted reliance on liquefied petroleum gas, along with the slight improvement of the informal exchange rate of SYP against the USD.